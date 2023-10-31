No Farmers No Food: Will You Eat The Bugs? Documentary

Uploaded for pacsteam.org





Food prices are skyrocketing in grocery stores around the world, and some world leaders say it’s due to climate change. Their solution is Agenda 21, the United Nation’s 100-year long master plan for humanity and the 21st century, which is broken down into shorter 15-year plans. The current plan is Agenda 2030, which aims at “transforming our world for sustainable development” according to the UN.

Agenda 2030 is now being implemented across the world. In America, it is implemented as the Biden administration's 30x30 agenda, a plan to take 30 percent of America's land completely out of production by the year 2030, resulting in small farmers and ranchers being forced off their lands. In other countries like The Netherlands, Dutch farmers are forced to shut down due to the government’s “green policies” that limit nitrogen emissions. In Sri Lanka, farmers are fighting for their survival because of the government’s ban on synthetic fertilizer.

While we are seeing a global war on farmers, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations are pushing people to eat bugs as a solution to reduce climate change, world hunger, and save the planet. Why are world leaders and even celebrities suddenly pushing edible bugs? Should the government control our food? What would a world be like without farmers?

“No Farmers No Food: Will You Eat The Bugs?” is an Epoch Original documentary exposing the hidden agenda behind global “Green Policies,” the untold stories of farmers forced out of business, the disruption this will have on our food supply, and why edible bugs are suddenly being pushed to the fore as a "Global Green Solution."

EpochTV’s “Facts Matter” host Roman Balmakov traveled around the world to over 25 locations and interviewed over 50 farmers, scientists, and experts in the United States, The Netherlands, and Sri Lanka to get to the truth behind this global agenda and investigate the coming global food crisis that is being ignored by the world’s media.

History has a tendency to rhyme. In the 1950, Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong sold the “Great Leap Forward” to the public under the banner of progress, but his policies led to the largest man-made famine in history, with over 50 million dying of hunger. The UN’s “green policies” appear to have the hallmarks of a new “Green Leap Forward”, they might sound good on paper, but in practice they undermine our food security, property rights, water rights, and represent an existential threat to our liberties as free citizens. A famous quote reads “Who controls the food supply controls the people”.

This documentary is important for everyone to watch, not just for knowing what’s on your dinner plate but also to have the knowledge to prevent another man-made famine in the future and protect your freedoms and liberties.





