The #1 Best Anti-inflammatory Food in the World
andreash
andreash
81 followers
810 views • 11/03/2023

https://www.drberg.com/ 

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5454963/ 

This food is powerful for any type of inflammatory condition, autoimmune disease, or any condition that ends in “itis.” There is an interesting connection between inflammation in your joints and inflammation in your gut. To get rid of inflammation, we can’t forget about supporting a healthy gut. Top foods that cause inflammation: • Grains • Alcohol • Sugar • Junk foods/ultra-processed foods • Corn • Soy • Seed oils • A1 milk proteins • Fiber and functional fiber products • Plant-protein products Even beans, legumes, and vegetables can contribute to the problem if you have an inflammatory condition. You may need to try the carnivore diet for a little while. The root cause of inflammation starts in the gut, and it’s called intestinal permeability or leaky gut. Glutamine, an important amino acid for your colon cells, is essential for this situation. The best food to fight inflammation is beef, which is very high in glutamine. Glutamine greatly supports the gut and is beneficial for inflammatory conditions. One of the best anti-inflammatory foods for vegans and vegetarians is cabbage. Cabbage, especially red cabbage, is a great source of glutamine. Other foods rich in glutamine include: • Sheep or goat cheese • Kefir • Eggs • Fish • Bone broth



foodanti-inflammatorybeefdr eric berg
