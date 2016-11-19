[Nov 19, 2016] FLAT EARTH. The real name of the world [Tommix]

#flatearth This documentary highlights the hoax of the Round Earth model and shows all the relevant information for understanding the FLAT EARTH paradigm. Every scientific law can be subverted by science.

What is questioned is not the Earth, which is home for all of us, but the model imposed by scientists and authorities for thousands of years.

Every human model is nothing but a rough approximation of reality, used by those who support a specific paradigm to the expenditure of those who accept it without questioning it.

This documentary, based on international research material, a certain amount of which based on philosophical premise, condemns the astronomical fraud of the Round Earth model, goes deep into scientific details and shifts into a political analysis. Creating the field for new awareness: the model can be subverted.





00:00 the phenomenon FLAT EARTH

01:52 The Structure of Scientific Revolutions

03:42 Model revealed in Masonic symbolism

05:31 Spatial fraud, and cognitive dissonance

11:09 Because the spherical model does not work

19:29 There is no curvature

27:13 Eratosthenes

31:14 Gyroscope. No movement perceptible

36:02 The FLAT EARTH model

39:07 Moon and Sun

43:04 Rethinking the Universe

48:11 Antarctica, the margin of truth

55:44 The dome

59:34 The truth shared by all of us





