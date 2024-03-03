Neil Oliver Eloquently Summarizes the Growing Pushback against Globalist Tyranny

Wide Awake Media | Neil Oliver eloquently summarizes the growing global pushback against globalist tyranny, set into motion by the Covid era, the war on farmers, the climate hoax, Net Zero, 15 minute cities, CBDCs and more.





"There's anger everywhere, there's outrage—building determination to push back against a coordinated global conspiracy, seeking domination of the world by a handful of ideologues, hell-bent on a return to feudalism. Everything for the few wealthy, and scraps and crumbs from the billions of the rest."





"These people are hell-bent on taking and keeping control of the Holy Trinity of power, which is energy, money and food. Always in the background, too, is the assault on our lives in the name of saving the planet—the climate hoax that has inspired the global suicide note called Net Zero."





Credit:

@thecoastguy





Watch the full video here:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=hDJ-IqZc628