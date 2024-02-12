BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Foreign Mercenaries are being Inserted to the American Heartland - THE HESSIANS ARE HERE!
New Patriot
New Patriot
1342 followers
Follow
19
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1664 views • 02/12/2024

In addition to Communist Chinese Special Forces, a U.N. Army is being pre-positioned right now in American cities.  Pre-paid cards found littered on the ground on both sides of the border indicate that these recruits are being paid under the code UMMCA.  This stands for Unspecified Minor Military Construction, Army.  https://www.acronymfinder.com/Unspecified-Minor-Military-Construction,-Army-(UMMCA).html

Follow this link to learn more about this.  It is an end run around Congressional oversight.  Biden is raising up the army that Obama always wanted.  https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=(title:10+section:2805+edition:prelim) Chinese Special Operations on U.S. soil:  https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/open-border-allows-chinese-special-operators-infiltrate-america/ Citizen journalists expose what is happening and how this army is being paid, and how they are awaiting orders:  https://www.brighteon.com/4a240ea9-333d-4369-95c0-2167f4429017 The Takedown that is Underway:  https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/proof-international-organizations-engaged-in-criminal-conspiracy-to-aid-abet-illegal-immigration-into-usa-to-collapse-the-country-for-un-agenda-2030-goals Insurance actuaries know that war is coming:  https://www.brighteon.com/1ee6ce14-6b4c-45ab-a4c3-c425a110ef2f Anatomy of an American Civil War:  https://www.brighteon.com/4a7ae0f4-1c00-49c1-8dd2-202bf573e582


Keywords
civil warborder crisisstolen electionsworld war threeinsurgencygreat resetcommunist revolutionblue helmetselection crisisbidens ho chi minh trail
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy