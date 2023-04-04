BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nicole introduced the audience to the Chinese Communist Party's BGY scheme to infiltrate the U.S.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
22 views • 04/04/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2dem5n50b2

04/03/2023 In an interview on The John Fredericks Show, Nicole introduced the audience to the Chinese Communist Party's BGY scheme to infiltrate the U.S.: B stands for "blue," i.e., technology transfer, cyber attacks; G stands for "gold," i.e., bribing politicians, businessmen, lawmakers and lawyers with money; and Y stands for "yellow," i.e., using sexual bribes as blackmail to make their cohorts fully compliant.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang @jfradioshow


04/03/2023 妮可接受《约翰·弗雷德里克斯秀》采访时，向观众介绍中共渗透美国的BGY(蓝金黄)计划。B代表“蓝”，即技术转让、网络攻击；G代表“金”，即用金钱来贿赂政客、商人、议员和律师；Y代表“黄”，即用性贿赂作为敲诈，让其同伙完全服从。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 @jfradioshow


p2



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy