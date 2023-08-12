Communist psychopath wants police to forcibly VAXX people

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Literally the cops come in and vaccinate you." Sam Harris argues that
all of us would agree with the State forcing the COVID vaccine on the
people if COVID was deadlier. 3 hours of this communist blabbering: https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=6KJhM7Pg5EA
1 minute 29 second version:
https://twitter.com/MythinformedMKE/status/1689390929113710592
Mirrored - bootcamp