Why Canada Needs Trump Tariffs, Take it Back ! , Create and Fabricate and export !

To watch full video go here ! : https://rumble.com/v6ej38v-mike-in-the-night-e591-next-weeks-news-today-call-ins-headlines.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp





Mike Martins' In-Depth Breakdown on Trump Tariffs and Canada’s Economic Crisis

Mike Martins discussed a major topic dominating his inbox for the past two weeks: Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. He framed the discussion around how these tariffs impact Canada and why they are necessary for Canada’s economic survival.





Key Points from Mike Martins' Discussion:

1. Tariffs and Their Immediate Effects

Trump’s decision to impose tariffs will raise costs for both the U.S. and its trade partners, including Canada.

While some view this as damaging, Mike Martins sees it as a necessary wake-up call for Canada.

Canada has relied too much on foreign interests rather than investing in its own manufacturing, fabrication, and exports.

2. Canada’s Economic Dependence & Lack of Production

Canada does not produce, manufacture, or export at a scale necessary for self-sustainability.

The country exports raw materials like coal to China, without hiring Canadians, meaning no domestic economic benefit.

Resources like gold and minerals are taken out of Canada, and the country gets little to nothing in return.

3. The Real Estate & Money Laundering Problem

Canada’s primary "export" has been real estate, but not in a traditional sense.

Instead of producing goods, Canada builds homes for wealthy foreign buyers (mostly Chinese) to park money in.

This has driven up housing prices, wiped out the middle class, and created artificial shortages.

Mike Martins has warned about this for over a decade, highlighting the money laundering crisis behind Canada’s housing boom.

4. China’s Exploitation of Canadian Resources

Mike Martins referenced past discussions from 2012 about Chinese-owned mines in BC.

One of Canada’s largest coal mines had zero Canadian hires—China brought its own workers, extracted resources, and sent them back to China without benefiting Canadians.

This extraction-without-return model has left Canada economically vulnerable.

5. Trudeau’s Weak Response & Canada’s Powerlessness

Trudeau’s threat to “respond forcefully” to Trump’s tariffs was dismissed by Mike Martins as empty rhetoric.

Canada lacks leverage over the U.S., as America does not rely on Canadian oil—the U.S. is the world’s top oil producer.

Mike Martins pointed out that Canada’s crude oil is lower-quality "heavy crude", while the U.S. prefers lighter, higher-grade oil from Venezuela, Angola, and the Middle East.

The idea that Canada could retaliate economically against the U.S. is laughable, given its weakened economic position.

6. The “Green Agenda” & Economic Decline

Mike Martins referenced the Biden administration’s policies, arguing that shutting down U.S. energy independence for a "green agenda" was a massive mistake.

He suggested that the U.S. had the resources to be energy-independent but was deliberately sabotaging itself.

Meanwhile, Canada has been economically dependent on exports that do not benef