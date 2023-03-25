© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reporter Seymour Hersh on "How America Took Out the Nord Stream Pipeline": Exclusive TV Interview
56 views • 03/25/2023
This video is by "Democracy Now" Amy Goodman, who interviews the Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh about the Nord Stream Pipeline. Popularity is 1,685,568 views on February 15, 2023. Amy begins her interview with a history of war by the U.S.. Next she brings on an article by Seymour Hersh that reveals how America took out the Nord Stream Pipeline.It's one of the great mysteries of the past year. Her question was "who is behind the destruction of the pipeline that brings natural gas from Russia to Europe?" The pipeline was severely damaged by underwater explosions in a Baltic state. Seymour says the sabotage was carried out by the U.S. Navy. mirrored
