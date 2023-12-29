Dollar, Satellites & EMP 12/29/2023

Russia officially calls on BRICS Nations to ditch the U.S. Dollar. Therefor the Dollar won’t be King much longer. In other news, China’s spaceplane has released six mystery objects into orbit. Finally, Pastor Stan shows us in Prophecy what could be coming via EMP to America.

