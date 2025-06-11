RT News - June 11 2025 2PM GMT

June 11, 2025

rt.com





Russia confirms more than 1,000 deceased Ukrainian soldiers have finally been taken back by Kiev. Refrigerator trucks had been waiting for days, with Ukraine initially refusing to accept them. Moscow received 27 of its fallen servicemen in return. Protests over Washington's anti-migrant measures in Los Angeles spread across the United States, exposing an apparently deepening national rift. President Trump vows to uncover who is fuelling the unrest. Just weeks into the job, the new Romanian president dishes out advice to neighbouring Moldova, saying it needs to increase its military budget, even at the expense of healthcare and education.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





