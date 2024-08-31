BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alexander Vladimirovich Zakharchenko said this about Russell 'Texas' Bentley - Zakharchenko was murdered by Ukraine Special Services, 6 years ago today.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Alexander Vladimirovich Zakharchenko said this about Russell 'Texas' Bentley. 

On this day, 6 years ago, the first Head and was Prime Minister of Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko died as a result of assassination attempt by the Ukrainian special services. He was killed in 2018 when a bomb exploded in a café that he frequently visited.

Russell said, I am grateful to him for the compliment he made to my beloved mother. Russell's post dated comment, from back on August 31, 2023, a year ago today, on the 5th anniversary of Zakharchenko's death. Russell 'Texas' Bentley was murdered this past April, 2024.

Look at the Zakharchenko video, posted earlier today. I wrote details of Russell's fight at the Donetsk Airport Siege in 2015, with link to the article of that interview.

https://www.brighteon.com/11259505-1612-4591-9fa5-cf3c05bdd068

