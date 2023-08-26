Seeds of Death: Unveiling the Lies of GMOs

‘The leaders of Big Agriculture – Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta – are determined that world’s populations remain ignorant about the serious health and environmental risks of genetically modified crops and industrial agriculture. Deep layers of deception and corruption underlie both the science favouring GMOs and the corporations and governments supporting them.

This award-winning documentary, “Seeds of Death”, exposes the dangers of genetically modified foods and features leading scientists, physicians, professors, attorneys and activists. You’ll see the corruption surrounding GMOs and the deception being perpetrated against the world.

This documentary was made by Gary Null. Gary is an American talk radio host and author on alternative and complementary medicine and nutrition. He is an anti-vaccinationist.’