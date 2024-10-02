BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I am learning between the Lord God in Heaven and humanity on earth. I am still learning! and you be patient!
NiceEwaM
NiceEwaM
9 views • 7 months ago

Lord God knows perfectly well who is the follower of his own Christ (of the present time). So Lord God will not allow any religious lies. Religious liars can only lie to people, but they will never lie to Christ and Lord God. Because Christ is equipped with all the superhuman senses which are the senses of Lord God, for detecting threats to humanity and conditions for life on Earth in general. None of these senses can be stolen by Hellish Science. Therefore Hellish Science considers these Senses as "unscientific" because they cannot be stolen by themselves as Hellish Scientists. These God Abilities simply do not work in the hands of these criminals! And when they do not work in their hands, they call them Unscientific! It is like with a stolen wallet that does not work in the hands of a thief, then the thief calls the wallet "unscientific" because it does not work in his hands as it did in the hands of the original owner! So these thieves decided that Jesus used PLACEBO, that is, that He healed people with a Lie, because this Lie in their hands did not work as it did in the hands of Jesus! - it could not be stolen by ungodly SCIENCE!

And that is why this song IGNITE was created: Lie to me! Because no one like you can lie so that I get better every moment that I listen to you! Please lie to me! More and more because thanks to your Lies I get better and better! And lie to me more because thanks to your lies I am bursting with health, I cry with joy! You are such a Great Liar in the opinion of this world that I love you and will never leave you My most beloved Teacher! Rabbouni! John 20:15-17. Where are you Jesus in this music video? I AM the stage under their feet as the most holy letter of the Law of the Most High God! Are You Happy Jesus in this role? I have always been curious about the secret of the Lord God related to human feet and I finally understood it (!) on many levels of understanding the Lord God.

Keywords
godjesusholylordmosesadonaihashem
