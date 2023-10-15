Quo Vadis





Oct 13, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for October 11, 2023





Please, like, comment, and subscribe to assist my channel to reach a wider audience.





Thank you!





Here is the message of Our Lady to Valeria:





My beloved children, do you now believe those who do not love God but satan?





It has been a long time since you anticipated the coming of terrible times but, most of you, continue to stay away from the house of God and waste their time looking at everything that leads away from the House of the Eternal Father.





Children, I no longer know how to tell you that you are burning everything that your Creator has given you.





I am still with you because, a mother, would never leave the children who are in suffering.





I, your most holy Mother, I am suffering with you to see the havoc that my children are doing.





Have you understood now that without God you will not go anywhere?





If you want to return to everyday life, you will have to pray and fast, in this way, offering suffering you can still hope in normal times.





Wars will be even more gloomy if your behaviors toward God, continue to offend the Creator with all His Court.





I am your Mother, but how many children turn to Me with prayers and supplications for peace to return to earth?





With your behaviors without the love of God, wars will be made even more cruel and devastating.





My poor children, pray, pray, pray, only with prayer and repentance will you be able to return to that God who will give you peace again.





Mary, Mother of Love.





Our Lady gave Valeria a similar message on July 20, 2022.

That message follows here:





Dear children, I ask you again to pray to my Son for all your unbelieving brothers and sisters.





You cannot imagine how great are the sufferings of hell, where my Son and I would no longer be able intervene with the Father for all of you.





Believe me, my children, in these last times my greatest suffering is precisely that of not being able to intercede for your salvation once in Hell.





You mothers understand how much I am suffering; help me with fasts and prayers, and in this way, we will be able to deliver so many of your loved ones (who are still alive) from eternal pains.





Unfortunately, we will not have much more time at our disposal: the Eternal Father is about to decide about the return of Jesus and myself to your earth and unfortunately, many non-believers will no longer have time for a sincere conversion.





Their hearts are hermetically closed and only your prayers and offerings can help them to open their hermetically closed hearts.





Beloved children, I commend myself to you because I know that I can count on your help.





We will return to you, for the times are being fulfilled.





You know full well that there can be many conversions through your offerings and sacrifices.





My children, listen to me: act quickly and we will be able to rejoice together over so many of my children who will return to the One who has called them to true joy.





I bless you and embrace you.





Your Mother.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubilVLfeTTc