© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My brother wrote this song and I arranged it. The lyrics follow:
We are the nation of the Lord
And in our hands his mighty sword
Becomes the power of his word
Becomes the power of his love.
Oh holy nation of the Lord
Exact expression of his word
For as he is , then so are we
And as he is, we'll ever be.
Hosanna! Hosanna!
Your kingdom's on high
The Alpha, Omega,
Redeemer, Messiah.
Oh mighty nation of the Lord
Born of the Spirit and the blood
Go forth and take your promised land.
You know it's yours--you know you can.
Oh righteous nation of the Lord
Your sons and daughters re-reward
You know it came from God on high
Lift up your hands and touch the sky.
Hosanna! Hosanna!
Your kingdom's on high
The Alpha, Omega,
Redeemer, Messiah.
We are the nation of the Lord!