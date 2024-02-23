BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Solar Eclipse in Prophecy
High Hopes
High Hopes
186 views • 02/23/2024

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Feb 23, 2024


Today Pastor Stan talks form the heart. Is there a time coming where the Sun, Moon and Stars will be a confirmation that Judgment is coming to America? When exactly will that be? Today, we’ll be looking at a solar eclipse coming soon, and whether it has any prophetic connection for America.


00:00 - Solar Eclipse Beginning of Judgment on America

01:06 - Is it True?

08:33 - What Should I Listen to?

10:58 - What’s Going to Happen?

17:39 - When does the Sun, Moon and Stars Speak?

25:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen

27:43 - EMP Shield

28:29 - Prophecy Club Gold


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4f6mdx-solar-eclipse-in-prophecy-02232024.html

americaprophecystarsmoonsunjudgmentsolar eclipseprophecy clubstan johnson
