Solar Eclipse in Prophecy

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Feb 23, 2024
Today Pastor Stan talks form the heart. Is there a time coming where the Sun, Moon and Stars will be a confirmation that Judgment is coming to America? When exactly will that be? Today, we’ll be looking at a solar eclipse coming soon, and whether it has any prophetic connection for America.
00:00 - Solar Eclipse Beginning of Judgment on America
01:06 - Is it True?
08:33 - What Should I Listen to?
10:58 - What’s Going to Happen?
17:39 - When does the Sun, Moon and Stars Speak?
25:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen
27:43 - EMP Shield
28:29 - Prophecy Club Gold
