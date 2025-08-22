Fighter jets pounded Ukrainian defense positions with a barrage of FAB aerial bombs on Ivanovka settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region, effectively shifting the Russian front line across most of the sector. Russian channels published images of the battle on August 20, 2025, reporting that the 11th Guards Air Force and Air Defense Army surprised enemy targets with FAB-500 bomb, creating dozens of powerful explosions, leaving Ukrainian troops virtually no chance to retaliate. This action highlighted Russia's continued dominance in the war with smart bombs, where these systems are highly effective and spontaneously dismantle evenly against Ukrainian defenses. Each destroyed personnel and piece of equipment reduces Kiev's offensive potential, further straining already exhausted frontline units.

Thus, the barrage of aerial bombs stunned those fighting for Zelensky there! The shelling on Ukrainians, followed by drones and Russian ground troops, and a fierce firefight erupted. The surviving Ukrainian troops quickly retreated to the outskirts of the settlement and eventually called in reinforcements. Russian forces had a chance to advance, and 50 percent of the settlement had been liberated. Ivanovka is the key point Russia needed to capture the entire Vovcha River, the Lisne forest, which served as a stronghold, and cut off Ukraine's last logistical hub to Zaparozhye. Due to the FAB bomb, the Russian Armed Forces adapted and implemented their strategy, while Ukraine was running out of armor and servicemen. Ivanovka, is just another example of Ukrainian collapse due to exhaustion.

