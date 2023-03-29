X22 REPORT Ep. 3031b - [DS] Losing Their System, Pushing Chaos, No War, No Civil Unrest, Clean & Swift

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical NewsEp. 3031b - March 28, 2023
[DS] Losing Their System, Pushing Chaos, No War, No Civil Unrest, Clean & Swift
The [DS] is panicking, they have lost control of their system, everything they setup from the beginning is now gone. The [DS] is still following the 16 year plan and the latest mass shooting backfired on them. Now they are shifting gears, they want control over all information and they are making the trans community angry by saying it's MAGAs fault. The [DS] will push chaos and try to push civil war, this will fail. Then they will push war by using nuclear weapons. The peacemaker will step in and the world will shift.
