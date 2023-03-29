BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep. 3031b - [DS] Losing Their System, Pushing Chaos, No War, No Civil Unrest, Clean & Swift
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
174 views • 03/29/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical NewsEp. 3031b - March 28, 2023

[DS] Losing Their System, Pushing Chaos, No War, No Civil Unrest, Clean & Swift

The [DS] is panicking, they have lost control of their system, everything they setup from the beginning is now gone. The [DS] is still following the 16 year plan and the latest mass shooting backfired on them. Now they are shifting gears, they want control over all information and they are making the trans community angry by saying it's MAGAs fault.  The [DS] will push chaos and try to push civil war, this will fail. Then they will push war by using nuclear weapons. The peacemaker will step in and the world will shift.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation
