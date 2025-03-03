ARISE, CHURCH, ARISE | 3-3-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show #2357
Show Notes:
My Utmost for His Highest: https://utmost.org/updated/today/
Myrtle Beach Fires: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/watch-1200-acre-wildfire-myrtle-beach-prompts-state/
RFK, Our Real Enemy: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10162373855480610&set=a.10152222996510610
Dan Bongino on Daniel Penny: https://www.facebook.com/reel/608985544915699
RFK - Military Industrial Complex: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=641025268316555&rdid=zKMkZTw7yeyelM87
Ted Nugent on Fighting for Freedom: https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/2025/03/02/if-youre-not-fighting-for-freedom-the-people-who-hate-it-will-win-listen-to-this-pretty-explosive-huh/
Elon on what the Dems would have done: https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1895941797404103019
Oliver Anthony at ARC Conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dERTk7Op-aI
Messed up generation 'identities': https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=wwXIfr&v=1159537379101032&rdid=otHG1MKOHBafrbvN
Chloe Cole, detransitioner: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1325419205169649
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop