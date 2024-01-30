Further footage of a Hezbollah strike with the latest Iranian anti-tank system "Almas-3" on an Israeli radar, this time near Ras Naqura.
Previously, a strike with the use of the same ATGM was carried out against a similar target in the vicinity of Jal al-Alam.
Source @R&U Videos
