Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Further footage of a Hezbollah strike with the latest Iranian anti-tank system "Almas-3" on an Israeli radar, this time near Ras Naqura.
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
323 views
Published a month ago

Further footage of a Hezbollah strike with the latest Iranian anti-tank system "Almas-3" on an Israeli radar, this time near Ras Naqura.

Previously, a strike with the use of the same ATGM was carried out against a similar target in the vicinity of Jal al-Alam.

Source @R&U Videos

Keywords
hezbollah strikeiranian anti-tank systemalmas-3ras naqura

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket