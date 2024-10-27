BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
173 followers
12 views • 7 months ago

The end of the road; yet occupying in much tribulation.  

Romans 8:36

King James Version Bible

36 As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.

Acts 14:22

King James Version

22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.


2 Timothy 4:7-8

King James Version

7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:

8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast
