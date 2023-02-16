© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/alert-house-churches/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "After my last video/blog on the STATE OF THE CHURCH, there were so many people who reached out to me about how they are now church-less, because their churches were leading people astray and/or had become compromised.
Many shepherds of the flock have become "wolves in sheep's clothing." (Check out "Clergy Response Team")"