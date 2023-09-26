NBC forced to ADMIT Joe Biden is DONE in 2024: Polls show major problem for JB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Benny Johnson posted: NBC forced to ADMIT Joe Biden is DONE in 2024:
“60% of Democratic primary voters say they want options other than Biden in 2024 in the latest NBC News national poll. This is not a normal number for an incumbent”
@bennyjohnson