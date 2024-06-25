⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(25 June 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces continued to engage in active combat operations and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 36th Marines Brigade, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, and 71st Jaeger Brigade near Volchansk, Ternovaya, and Tikhoye (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 235 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions, as well as inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 54th, and 66th mechanised brigades near Petropavlovka, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Platonovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 445 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.

In addition, one AFU ammunition depot has been destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 46th, and 81st airmobile brigades near Konstantinovka and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 830 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, seven motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions, as well as inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade and 2nd Territorial Defence Brigade near Toretsk and Mikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks launched by AFU units were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 560 Ukrainian troops, one tank, eight motor vehicles, three U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, three 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 150 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Force delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of the AFU 35th Marines Brigade near Ivanovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 125 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M109 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed two AFU materiel depots, one P-18 air target detection and tracking radar station, as well as engaged manpower and military hardware in 128 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down 79 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles.

📊 In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 26,566 unmanned aerial vehicles, 533 air defence missile systems, 16,423 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,348 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,856 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 22,924 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.