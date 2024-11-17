NEVER GO "FULL-RETARD". LEFTIES NOW STUCK HOLDING THE BAG

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The very people who pushed the stupid ideas like, illegal immigration, pedo acceptance tranny's shit, CRT, shots ... just to name a few, are now stepping back and separating themselves from the dumb shit... Leaving the "Lefties", holding the bag (of the worst ideas in US history) and even better, EXPOSED. How easily they were swayed into the Dimented and Deranged, proving to the world who they really are. We heard you, loud and clear... Sorry, not sorry... yore stupidity is dangerous and you can't put that toothpaste back in the tube. Now, go back to your irrelevency where you can still rue the day :)... Bye.
Hit meeeee! [email protected]