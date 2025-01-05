Klaus Schwab On Holding Leaders Environmentally Accountable

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
WEF Founder Klaus Schwab: The Great Reset and the Forth Industrial Revolution
"So we are now in a situation where a climate change or the the attention given to climate change, provides us also with a higher sensitivity for other deficiencies which we have."
"I mentioned already a lack of inclusion, a system which is not necessarily fair in providing everybody with the necessary opportunities, and I think the, the pandemic has, contributed, to this new alertness, to this new sensitivity."
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/