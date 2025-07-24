Hyper Hypothecation and Gold Manipulation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know 300 paper gold "ounces" might exist for every 1 real ounce? The system is built on rehypothecation madness—a shell game where physical gold is gone, replaced by endless paper promises. Now, as the dollar’s dominance crumbles, could a desperate gold revaluation ($50K/oz?) be coming? Or will the world reject another fiat illusion?
#GoldManipulation #HyperHypothecation #DollarCollapse #BRICSRising #FinancialReset
