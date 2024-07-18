Worldwide Supplier For NBMI (Emeramide) - http://www.sacredpurity.com/nbmi.html





Which Toxic Heavy Metals Can NBMI (Emeramide/OSR) Detox? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3Sa6NrY

NBMI (Emeramide) Starting Protocol - (Low Dose Protocol) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UYQNcN

Can You Take NBMI (Emeramide) When You Have Amalgam Fillings? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3wJmzlU





Join My NBMI Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emeramide





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





WARNING BINDERS & NBMI! (Emeramide/OSR)





There are many things people need to be aware of when ingesting NBMI (Emeramide/OSR) so it can work to its full potential, which will result in people getting the most effective heavy metal chelation effects, which will detoxify the body of many different toxic heavy metals including mercury.





One thing you need to be aware of when using NBMI (Emeramide/OSR) is why you should not take binders on the same day as NBMi; if you do not know why, watch this video "WARNING BINDERS & NBMI! (Emeramide/OSR)" to find out!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno



