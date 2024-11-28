EPISODE 400: W.H.O.’S TO THANK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the prospects of a historic administration for public health on the horizon, “The HighWire” looks back to one of the most revealing and relevant episodes to have aired. In January of 2020, host Del Bigtree brought to light a meeting of the world's top health officials, and their shocking admissions about vaccine safety caught on camera. Wishing all of you a very Happy Thanksgiving!