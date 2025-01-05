Kekius Maximus And The Coming Crazy Year Of 2025-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 4 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we told you 2025 was going to be crazy and reality has exceeded our expectations, it’s an end times free-for-all at the moment. Do you remember what Jesus said will be the first sign of the end times? Deception. Here on Day 1,754 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, it’s getting harder and harder to figure out who the good guys and who the bad guys are. Everything is running together, the lines have become blurred, and were it not for the King James Bible, we would have no understanding of what’s taking place around us right now. But we do have that Book, and we do know what’s going on, and on this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we break it all down for you. Buckle up, Christian, TO THE FIGHT!!!



