12/10/24 UHC, M_ngione, Pelosi Stocks, PA Networks Corp.,Gilman #RFKHammer
99 views • 6 months ago

Connecting dots: UHC, Palo Alto Networks, Pelosi stocks, Mangione family, Big Med, CV deaths fraud, a conspiracy of the death cult control grid....Meanwhile, the Jolly Jihadists install terrorist as PM of Syria & Harmeet Dhillon to Spearhead Election Integrity and 2020 criminal steal as DOJ Civil Rights Division Director! Prayer & Action! The double edged sword of God's Armor! We ARE FREE!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v5y3pan-121024.html 12/10/24


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Terrorist al Bashir installed as Prime Min Syria:

https://humanevents.com/2024/12/10/syrian-rebels-appoint-prime-minister-from-terrorist-group-hayat-tahrir-al-shams-political-wing


Palo Alto Networks Board of Directors:

https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/about-us/management


Pelosi buys Palo Alto Networks Stocks ahead of UHC hack repair contract granted:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13547167/The-biggest-stock-trades-Congress-revealed-Nancy-Pelosi-tops-list-culprits-raked-billions-facing-scrutiny.html


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14175083/Luigi-Mangione-heir-holiday-resort-fortune-created-grandparents-sister-whos-doctor.html

https://baltimorefishbowl.com/stories/luigi-mangione-person-of-interest-in-unitedhealthcare-ceo-slaying-has-maryland-roots/


Gilman Boys elite school teacher guilty of rape, grooming, sexual assault:

https://foxbaltimore.com/news/local/jury-deliberations-underway-in-trial-of-former-gilman-school-teacher


TRUMP DOJ to go after Pelosi STOCK ACT violations:

https://nypost.com/2024/09/27/us-news/trump-calls-for-nancy-pelosi-to-be-prosecuted-over-visa-stock-trade/


Trump names Harmeet Dhillon head of DOJ Civil Rights Division! Election Integrity! 2020 Steal!

https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-administration-harmeet-dhillon/2024/12/09/id/1191009/


RIP Scott Bennett- great I'View with Victor Hugo, P Diddy whistleblower, FL Mossad club:

https://rumble.com/v5rqjvw-scott-bennett-rip-usa-army-special-ops-officer-whistleblower-dies-under-mys.html


Juan O Savin Blowing smoke over Scott Bennet's death up Michael Jaco:

https://rumble.com/v5sscw5--nov-22-2024-juan-o-savin-w-navy-seal-michael-jaco-r.i.p.-scott-bennett-bru.html


Plaquex – The Miracle Molecule And Zeolite Dangers – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 42 – Conversation with Professor Anita Baxas

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/plaquex-the-miracle-molecule-and


Pfizer Knew they’d be Killing Babies, Russel Brand interviews Naomi Wolf: https://rumble.com/v5kwy7h-pfizer-knew-theyd-be-killing-babies-bombshell-docs-expose-vax-big-pharma-fd.html


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi! https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

