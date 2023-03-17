Quo Vadis





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana on God Preparing Us for the Secrets.





Visionary Mirjana: "I want to say that only God keeps secrets."





In order to better understand what she meant by this sentence, Mirjana told us that the last doctors who examined them (the seers) at the institute in Innsbruck, Austria, subjected them to hypnosis and a lie detector, but they could not get them to say anything specifically related to secrets.





She also confirmed that the seventh secret was softened by their prayers.





She then added, regarding requests for clarification of secrets, that 80 percent of what we hear or read about secrets is false.





The people who write these books or articles are people who stay in Mejuhgoria for a week without even speaking to the seers, and then write a book about them and their secrets.





"Let's take the prayer books," said Mirjana.





Then I asked her about the tears and smiles she suddenly had during the apparitions.





"You know, the apparitions on the 2nd of the month are for those who have not yet known God's love, Our Lady is waiting for them as a Mother with great sorrow for her children."





She wants to lead her children on the right path and as a mother she suffers when she sees our hard hearts.





Our Mother's pain can be seen on her face.





Sometimes after an apparition I see that people think about other things, but not about what is important: without a leg or an arm you can go to heaven, but without a soul you cannot.





When we understand this, many important things will change.





"She also wanted to emphasize that there are some people who misunderstand the messages and interpret them according to their own will.





For example, it was said that here in Medjugorje is the last time of Our Lady's apparitions on Earth: It is not true!





Our Lady said this was the last time she was on Earth with so many seers, for so long.





And why do apparitions last so many years?





"Our Lady is preparing us and in the end we will understand.





If someone wants to find something that is not good in Medjugorje, they will find it easily, but if your heart is only looking for this, it would be better to stay at home.





Mirjana: If you have a heart open to prayer and want to know Jesus more, you will know and understand him.





Some people don't understand the lives of us seers, we are just like everyone else.





With their crosses and their problems.





We too must pray for ourselves and our salvation like everyone else.





It is important to turn to God.





We are all the same here on Earth.





Every prayer reaches Heaven with the same volume.





Open your heart, let the Lady enter.





Don't waste time on things that don't matter. Open your heart only to prayer.





The most important thing Our Lady said? : Love, to love.





At the end of this earthly life, God will ask us one single question: "how much have you loved?"





"If you have love for Jesus, for your brothers and sisters, you cannot kill, steal, hurt, betray, because you love that person.





That's why for me the most important message of love is to love the way Jesus loves us.





We must pray to God every day, so that we can love the way Jesus loves us all.





And not only do we love those who are good with us, but also those who are not, that is much more important.





