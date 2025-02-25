Shots in the Dark (2008) - Canadian Vaccine Documentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A documentary film by Lina B Moreco, with the National Film Board of Canada:
Following the increase in cases of autism and other immune disorders among some particularly vulnerable people, several recognized specialists are questioning the safety of large-scale vaccination. Despite the serious side effects, pharmaceutical companies, the medical profession and government authorities continue to bury their heads in the sand, refusing to see a serious problem. In Quebec, the United States and France, as in most industrialized countries, victims are almost without recourse despite the high toxicity of substances such as mercury and aluminum contained in vaccines. With this hard-hitting documentary, Lina B. Moreco highlights a very worrying public health problem.
Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947
To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip!