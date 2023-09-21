Incredible Inspirational MERI message on JEWISH New Year and TIME of RECOVERY. PLEASE SHARE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meri sharing a very significant MERI message on the JEWISH New Year 5784 which starts on the evening of 9-15-23 for 2 days. GOD has showed her that this YEAR will be a year of the OPEN DOOR, and we we will recover all that was lost. Your CHILDREN are coming back to the FATHER'S house.
