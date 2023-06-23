BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌟 Unmasking the Silent Epidemic: The Growing Menace of Brain Disorders! 🧠💥
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
227 views • 06/23/2023

🌍Discover the shocking truth behind the unprecedented rise of neurological and psychiatric disorders, now the largest burden of disease across health and medicine. 🌍⚡️

The pandemic served as a stark reminder of the extraordinary power of science.🧠

Witness how decades of investment in fundamental research paved the way for multiple groundbreaking vaccines within a year. 💉🔬
https://bit.ly/3qbbl66

Immerse yourself in the full episode by following the link in our bio or in the description above, and unravel the captivating journey that explores the mounting challenges posed by brain disorders. 🎧🤯

Keywords
braindisordersneurologicalhealthpsychiatricillnessesmindmatters
