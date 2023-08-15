Blacks Persecuting Whites In South Africa: Gangs Continue To Rape & Murder White Farmers

Stew Peters





August 14, 2023





The same ideologies that have resulted in anti-White violence in South Africa are now being taught in America’s schools.

Willem Petzer, chairman of the Taxpayers’ Union of South Africa, joins Stew to report on anti-White sentiment and how it’s rising.

The only thing separating America from South Africa is the mass killing of Whites.

Willem Petzer’s great uncle and aunt were murdered by a roving gang.

Over 150 farmers per 100K are killed in South Africa every year.

This death rate statistic out numbers the soldiers who died in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In most of the attacks against farmers in South Africa nothing is stolen.

The gangs are only there to kill and destroy lives.

The murderers who killed Willem’s aunt and uncle used their blood to write “white devils” on the walls of their home.

The anti-White narrative disseminated from the Left in America is identity to the narrative that was pushed in South Africa during the 80s and 90s.

If nothing changes, White genocide is on it’s way to America.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

