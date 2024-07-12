BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE CULLING
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
323 views • 10 months ago

Dr. Rima Laibow a physician for the wife of one of the globalist elites told the doctor... "It's time for the great 'culling' to begin." The women continued to explain the culling (or killing) of humanity was necessary because the people were using up 'their' resources.

The term 'culling' refers to the killing off of cattle. They think of humanity as mere cattle to be culled. These arrogant psychopath globalist elitists truly see themselves as superior over all of mankind. But in fact, they are mass murderers and will stand before the Almighty God on the day of judgement and give an account for what they have done... and are still doing. If they do not repent, they will enter into the deepest darkest depths of hell where they will experience eternal punishment for their crimes against humanity.

Keywords
evilmurdergenocidedepopulationkillingdemocidestealingdestroyingworld health organizationblack rockthe cullingall using the guise of medicinetrojan horse of deathunelected wefdemonic globalist
