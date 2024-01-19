Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We Should Just Completely Pull Out Of The Region and Say, Israel, you're on your own. (02:40) From The River To The Sea.
channel image
DWP97048
17 Subscribers
94 views
Published a month ago
https://www.ushmm.org/genocide-prevention/learn-about-genocide-and-other-mass-atrocities/what-is-genocide

Genocide is an internationally recognized crime where acts are committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. These acts fall into five categories:

  1. Killing members of the group

  2. Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group

  3. Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part

  4. Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group

  5. Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group

There are a number of other serious, violent crimes that do not fall under the specific definition of genocide. They include crimes against humanity, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and mass killing.



Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 19, 2024 - Full-blown AI warfare is now under way in America as AI-generated fake audio tries to frame Roger Stone

AI-generated fake audio and its potential use to frame individuals. (0:00)

- AI-generated audio and its potential impact on the 2024 election. (7:48)

- Unconcerned response to pipe bomb near DNC headquarters. (15:12)

- AI, censorship, and empowerment. (19:45)


https://www.ushmm.org/genocide-prevention/learn-about-genocide-and-other-mass-atrocities/what-is-genocide

Keywords
civil warpropagandatrunewsaidonald trumpanti-semiticjeffrey epsteinbolshevik revolutionisraeli mossadnazi regimesynthetic biologyai killing machinezionists use ai to choose targets for gaza destructionamericas ruling class hates goddc honeypots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket