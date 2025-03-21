BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Never Pay Capital Gains!
43 views • 6 months ago

if you're going to be selling a house or a commercial property or you flip homes for a living, you got to get a hold of me so that you never pay capital gains taxes. you do not actually have to report capital gains in Canada as everything you put onto a tax return is 100% voluntary but you may not know all of the rules accompanying the documentation that we will send in.


keep every penny that you've earned. you bought the property, you fixed the property, you maintained the property and the property is yours and so is all the profits so long as I am your tax guy. my name is Kevin j. johnston, Canada's number one income tax and corporate tax expert. book your consultation right now at Www.kevinjjohnston.com


#cra #Alberta #edmonton #incometax #income #corporatetx #canadapolitics #Calgary #panama #canadarevenueagency

Keywords
moneytaxesdebts
