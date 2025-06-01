THE FINAL KINGDOM PART 5, THE TRUE RESTORATION OF ISRAEL VERSUS THE FALSE RESTORATION OF ISRAEL

In this part of the final kingdom series I go over very sensitive subject because the churches have not only in the neglected to teach this, they won't teach it. they are believing in the very lie that the serpent has caused the world to believe and that is in the counterfeit restoration of Israel from 1948. The movement of the kingdom is going to supplant this counterfeit restoration and be the true beginning of Zion in these last days. this video is integral for anyone in the overcoming. We cannot overcome our enemies until we know who our enemies even hard to begin with. this video is a must-watch





You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]





⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL









VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12









OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS









[email protected]









FROM LARRY MCGUIRE

JACOB I HAVE LOVED, ESAU I HAVE HATED









https://larrygmeguiar2.com/Jacob_Esau.htm