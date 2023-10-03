Prayer And Belief In The Life Of The Born Again Christian-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 1 2023

When famed evangelist DL Moody later recalled being onboard a ship that was in the process of sinking, he said this, "I could not endure it. I must have relief, and relief came in prayer. God heard my cry, and enabled me to say, from the depth of my soul, 'Thy will be done!' Sweet peace came to my heart. Let it be Northfield or Heaven, it made no difference now. I went to bed, fell asleep almost immediately, and never slept more soundly in all my life. Out of the depths I cried unto my Lord, and He heard me and delivered me from all my fears. I can no more doubt that God gave answer to my prayer for relief than I can doubt my own existence." What is that? That is prayer and belief in the life of a born again Christian. How much of God can you have on a daily basis in your life? The Bible declares that we who are saved can have as much of Him as our heart desires, the only problem is all the other things that we allow to distance us from God keeps us from that close relationship. You got saved when the gospel was presented to you in some form, and you believed it. At the moment Paul says you were "sealed unto the day of redemption". But what about every day between salvation and redemption, how is that supposed to be lived out? Same way, through prayer to God and belief in His word. On this Sunday Service, I want to remind you of the simplicity that is found in following Jesus Christ, and of the raw power available to us through prayer and belief in the living God.

