Monster Eggs (2007, Playstation 2)

Monster Eggs is a puzzle game developed by Thai company Cyberplanet Interactive and published by Dutch company Phoenix Games. The was originally developed for PC. A port to the DS was planned, but got cancelled.



Monster Eggs is a matching puzzle game. You have a board filled with monster eggs which are aligned in a rectangle. You control a cursor and simply click on the eggs. If you click on an eggs which has at least one vertical or horizontal neighbour of the same colour, all same-coloured eggs adjacent to each other starting from the egg you clicked on will be removed. random eggs will drop from above to fill up the rectangle. The more eggs you remove at a single time, the more points you get. Eggs with numbers on them will give additional points. The game is divided into stages and you need to score a certain amount of point within a time limit to complete a stage. In some of the game modes, you can use the points you score to buy new feature, like a bigger board.

