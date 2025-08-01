BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Toxic-Left’s Dilution of ‘Racism' Renders The Term Meaningless
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
62 followers
74 views • 1 month ago

Once a powerful accusation, the term "racism" is being weaponized into meaninglessness by a toxic culture war. In today’s climate, even a denim ad or a historical reference can spark cries of bigotry—regardless of context or intent. False accusations have become commonplace, drowning out real instances of discrimination and numbing the public to genuine racism. From viral hoaxes to politically motivated smears, the word is now used less to illuminate injustice and more to silence dissent or consolidate power. This teaser explores how overuse and abuse of the term “racist” by ideologically driven actors—often from the far-Left—are fueling social division, alienating the public, and eroding trust. If everything is racist, nothing is—and that's a dangerous place for a nation built on unity and shared values to land.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-toxic-lefts-dilution-of-racism

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeidentity politicsneomarxismfalse accusationsamerican eaglerace-baitingvictimhood cultureracism narrativesydney sweeneywoke fatigueweaponized racismcultural divisionmelting pot usatoxic-left agenda
