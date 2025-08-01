The Toxic-Left’s Dilution of ‘Racism' Renders The Term Meaningless

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Once a powerful accusation, the term "racism" is being weaponized into meaninglessness by a toxic culture war. In today’s climate, even a denim ad or a historical reference can spark cries of bigotry—regardless of context or intent. False accusations have become commonplace, drowning out real instances of discrimination and numbing the public to genuine racism. From viral hoaxes to politically motivated smears, the word is now used less to illuminate injustice and more to silence dissent or consolidate power. This teaser explores how overuse and abuse of the term “racist” by ideologically driven actors—often from the far-Left—are fueling social division, alienating the public, and eroding trust. If everything is racist, nothing is—and that's a dangerous place for a nation built on unity and shared values to land.
