A Time of Flux
1
23 views • 2 months ago
"If we do no know what we want, we will get nothing. Others will drive the historical forces and our race will fail. It is up to us — to those reading this — to seize the vision and march toward the destiny of our people as the White and Christian race who will build explicitly Christian nation-states on earth. This must be the over-riding imperative. It must supersede all other variables. It is primary over any constitutions or laws or regulations or norms of society. Every educational institution must exalt the Law of God and the Monarchy of Jesus Christ and the worthiness of our own people to have and hold our lands under the rulership of our king."
“There are those who say “this is too hard!” They don’t want to face the rigors of war, they don’t want to confront that hatred of the Jew, they flee from the struggle that Jesus Christ welcomed — for if they called Him Beelzebub, how much more will they call us their contrived names and opprobriums.
If you are afraid go home and die — there is no glory for you.
If you oppose this work, if you are a so-called Christian who would denounce a White and Christian race, if you oppose the resurrection of explicitly Christian nations loyal to Jesus Christ and His Law: may God damn your soul to hell.”
— Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com
