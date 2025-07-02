A Time of Flux

"If we do no know what we want, we will get nothing. Others will drive the historical forces and our race will fail. It is up to us — to those reading this — to seize the vision and march toward the destiny of our people as the White and Christian race who will build explicitly Christian nation-states on earth. This must be the over-riding imperative. It must supersede all other variables. It is primary over any constitutions or laws or regulations or norms of society. Every educational institution must exalt the Law of God and the Monarchy of Jesus Christ and the worthiness of our own people to have and hold our lands under the rulership of our king."