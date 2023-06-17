Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

STEVE'S TAKE: We need to fight the tyrants at this point and we needed to probably at least ten years ago now. People have to start being courageous and understand that since our cause is just, God will be with us in battle. It is sad that we have arrived at this point in our history again but we have.

History always repeats itself. Throughout history evil has always succeeded when good men do nothing. That is exactly what's happening right now. People are being silent and giving their consent or they talk tough but won't do a thing when it comes down to it out of fear of what the government will do to them. As the old saying goes, "When the government fear the people there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny." Surely we are an occupied nation and it's time to stand against all enemies foreign and domestic as the Constitution and Declaration of Independence and God himself surely authorize.

Original Video Link: https://rumble.com/v2ulbvy-america-needs-to-be-recaptured-under-the-banner-of-liberty.html

