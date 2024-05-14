Making Of Art: Drawing Circles, Hexagons, Equilateral Triangles #HowTo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Making this piece of art, need a hexagon. Comin’ right up! This video shows drawing geometric shapes with circles, the meta physical “Flower of Life”, the krysto physical “Daisy of Death”, 120-degree angles, radii, use of a compass and straight edge, and maybe some quantum esoteric knowledge about the fourth dimension. The finished piece, “Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes: Hollow Hexagon” is displayed in this video in several lighting environments, including outdoors, UV, camera flash.
Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes: Hollow Hexagon https://www.etsy.com/listing/1332511410/tetrahedrons-vs-cubes-hollow-hexagon
Gallery, shop, contacts at linktr.ee/mjtank108