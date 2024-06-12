ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Wednesday 6/12/24 • JASON BERMAS - TRANSHUMANISM, A.I. & NANOTECHNOLOGY • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHIPS & SUBMARINE LOADED WITH NUCLEAR WEAPONS ARRIVE IN HAVANA HARBOR, CUBA AS RUSSIA RATTLES ATOMIC SABER! MUST-WATCH EMERGENCY BROADCAST
Today’s broadcast is loaded with special in-studio guests including documentary filmmaker Mikki Willis and comedian JP Sears each breaking exclusive intel!
Also, Jones breaks the latest on Trump’s continued domination in the polls as well as the Deep State’s moves to unleash civil war & how we can stop it! Tune in!
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson