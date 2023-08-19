BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"THE REALITIES OF TODAY, PT 1" - HORRIBLE CRIMES ARE A-C-T-I-V-E
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
#AMERICA #CRIME #PROPHECY WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


ARTICLES RELATED TO THIS POST: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12223273/Wife-husband-let-83-men-rape-drugged-collapsed-horror-shown-images.html


ARTICLES RELATED TO THIS POST: https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/courts-crime/4-men-with-wife-sharing-fantasies-who-conspired-to-drug-and-rape-wives-jailed-135-years-to-22-years


Today's word: Terrible crimes are coming to the world. Demonic lusts and urges will be given full expression in an increasingly satanic environment, and evil spirits will be responsible for a lot of wickedness. We must use wisdom, prayer, mitigating harm to ourselves while entrusting our households to the Lord. May Yah help His sheep to recognize His voice (John 10:27).


If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If you are outside the USA please do not use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here. Paypal ------- [email protected].


