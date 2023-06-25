Exopolitics Today - Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla - June 24, 2023

Michael Salla





June 24, 2023





Dr. Michael Salla covers the top exopolitics news stories from June 17 to 24, 2023, which includes a letter from a Canadian MP revealing the truth about UAP/UFO reverse engineering projects and the need for government officials to prepare the public for official disclosure from other Five Eyes nations; a floating city for 40,000 people being built by 2030 to withstand global disasters; a study on the safest US states during an alien invasion; the truth about Yahweh as an extraterrestrial sky god; a power struggle over much of the truth about UFOs to reveal to the general public: a surveillance and smear campaign by the Aerospace Corporation against a leading ET contactee; India signing the Artemis Accords, and much more. This is the third in a new series of "Exopolitics Today - Week in Review" episodes that will be published on Saturday mornings.





